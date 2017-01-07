Minnesota Vikings make Pat Shurmur permanent offensive coordinator

Pat Shurmur took over as Minnesota Vikings interim offensive coordinator in the middle of the season, and he has now been named to the permanent post.

After a scary showing against the Chicago Bears on Halloween night, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner abruptly resigned on Nov. 2. Tight ends coach Pat Shurmur took over as interim offensive coordinator, and less than a week after the team’s season ended he has been given the position on a permanent basis.

The Vikings will remove the interim tag from offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s title and make him the… https://t.co/WAp9W0t4yA — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingESPN) January 8, 2017

Shurmur was never able to revive the Vikings’ rush offense this season, as they finished dead last in the league (75.3 rushing yards per game). But quarterback Sam Bradford set an NFL single-season record for completion percentage at 71.6 percent, and in nine starts with Shurmur as offensive coordinator he completed 74.5 percent of his passes with a 12:4 touchdown to interception ratio.

Shurmur’s history with Bradford, as offensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams (2010) and Philadelphia Eagles (2015), was a driving force for the Vikings to trade for the former No.1 overall pick back in September after Teddy Bridgewater’s significant knee injury. That history also made Shurmur an easy choice to step in for Turner as interim offensive coordinator, and with Bradford in line to at least open next season as the starting quarterback removing the interim tag on Shurmur’s title was also obvious.

The Vikings have to address their offensive line in the offseason, no matter what. Shortcomings in pass protection limited what could be done throwing the ball, which inflated Bradford’s completion rate by necessity and also led to the running game being no threat.

Given a difficult situation, Shurmur did about the best he could to create a functional offense for the Vikings this season. A full offseason to install his own ideas, and hopefully some better talent to work with, should bring better things for Minnesota’s offense next season.

