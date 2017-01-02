Minnesota Vikings sign 9 players to Reserve/Futures contracts

With the 2016 season officially over, the Minnesota Vikings have signed a total of 9 players to Reserve/Futures contracts for 2017.

The 2016 season is officially on the books for the Minnesota Vikings, finishing 8-8 after an injury plagued and frankly bizarre season. One that seen Mike Zimmer require eye surgery, Norv Turner basically quit on the team, Teddy Bridgewater go down with a freak non contact injury, more left tackles than I can remember, oh and someone managed to sneak rappelling equipment into the stadium yesterday and climb up into the rafters of the stadium.

Obviously, I would rather be here talking about the Vikings chances in the playoffs but considering how everything went down for this team in 2016… some light offseason fodder sounds pretty refreshing right about now.

It doesn’t get much lighter than Reserve/Futures contracts, of which the Minnesota Vikings have officially announced the signing of 9 players to the team:

Mortiz Bohringer, wide receiver

Cayleb Jones, wide receiver

Bishop Sankey, running back

Kyle Carter, tight end

Marquis Lucas, tackle

Austin Shepherd, tackle

Sterling Bailey, defensive tackle

Tre Roberson, corner back

Cedric Thompson, safety

A Reserve / Future contract is a one or two-year deal, done at the league minimum and based on the number of years experience a player has in the NFL. The only players eligible for Reserve / Future deals are those who were not on any teams active roster at the end of the following season. Wide Receiver Isaac Fruechte, who was activated for the final game against the Chicago Bears, spent the bulk of last season on the Vikings practice squad under one of these contracts.

As the 2017 Minnesota Vikings roster begins to take shape, these players will begin the process of fighting for a roster spot through OTA’s, Training Camp, and Pre-Season.

It is a long journey from practice squad to active 53-roster but if Adam Thielen has taught us anything, talent can come from anywhere. Perhaps one of these players will one day be making a splash for the Vikings each and every Sunday!

