Minnesota Wild 2017 NHL Draft pick capsules

A complete list of all six members of the Minnesota Wild’s 2017 draft class with a capsule summary of each.

Round 3, Pick 85 – RW Ivan Lodnia (5-foot-10, 176 pounds), Erie Otters (OHL): Tallied 40 goals and 56 points in 128 games for the Otters. … The Los Angeles, Calif., native is one of the youngest players in the draft at 17 years old. … Recorded four points in five games while playing for the United States at 2016 Under-18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup.

Round 4, Pick 97 – C Mason Shaw (5-8, 173), Medicine Hat (WHL): Totaled 47 goals and 116 assists for 163 points in three seasons (161 games) with Medicine Hat. … Finished eighth in the WHL in goals (27) and fifth in assists (67) last season. … Recorded one goal and six assists for Canada at the 2016 Under-18 World Championships in seven games. … The 18-year-old was born in Wainwright, Alta.

Round 4, Pick 116 – C Bryce Misley (6-1, 185), Oakville Blades (OJHL): Committed to the University of Vermont. … 17 years old from Calgary, Alta. … Spent two years with the Blades in the Ontario Junior A Hockey League. … Ranked in the top 20 for goals (26) and points (62) in OJHL last season. … Totaled 101 points in 99 career OJHL games, including 25 points in 29 playoff matchups for the Blades.

Round 5, Pick 147 – D Jacob Golden (5-11, 163), London Knights (OHL): Teammate of Dante Salituro, who the Wild acquired from the Blue Jackets in exchange for Jordan Schroeder. … First defenseman taken by Minnesota in 2017 NHL Draft. … Recorded two assists in 38 games with the Knights last season. … Totaled 16 goals and 15 assists in 44 games with Upper Canada College in 2015-16.

Round 6, Pick 178 – C Andrei Svetlakov (6-0, 202), CSKA Moscow (KHL): Accumulated 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 67 games during his two-year stint with CSKA Moscow. … Won a silver medal with Team Russia at 2016 World Junior Championships, tallying four points in seven games. … Teammates with top Wild prospect Kirill Kaprizov on CSKA Moscow this season.

Round 7, Pick 209 – Nick Swaney, C (5-10, 175), Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL): Played four seasons for Waterloo, notching 115 points in 120 games. … Native of Burnsville, Minn., but tallied 126 points for Lakeville South from 2012-15. … Has a clutch factor, leading the USHL in game-winning goals (8) last season. … Finished second on Waterloo in goals (26) and points (51). … UMD commit.