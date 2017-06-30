Minnesota Wild free-agency primer

With the NHL free agency about to begin, the Minnesota Wild find themselves with just under $18.5 million in cap space, which ranks 14th among the 31 teams. Of course, part of that cap space will likely be used to sign their own players, such as restricted free agents Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter and the newly acquired Marcus Foligno. Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher indicated the day before free agency that the team likely won’t be “major players” in the bidding war for the NHL’s top available players. With all that in mind, FOX Sports North looks at some players who Minnesota might target.