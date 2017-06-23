Minnesota Wild late-round draft steals

Talk about value. Backstrom was signed as an undrafted free agent and developed into arguably the best goaltender in Wild history. After Manny Fernandez suffered an injury in 2006 — Backstrom’s rookie season — the Finland native took over and started 41 games, leading the NHL in goals-against average (1.97) and save percentage (.929). Backstrom finished his career with franchise-bests in games by a goaltender (409), wins (194), shutouts (28), saves (10,321) and even goalie points (5), to go with a 2.48 GAA and .915 save percentage during his 10 years as the Wild’s goaltender.

USA TODAY Sports Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports