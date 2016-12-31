The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s hockey team won the 26th annual Mariucci Classic with a 4-1 victory over UMass on New Year’s Eve.

The Gophers picked up right where they left off after last night’s 5-1 win over Mercyhurst. Sophomore forward Tyler Sheehy scored only 1:44 after the puck dropped to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead. It was a lead they never let slip away.

Justin Kloos was busy for the Gophers in the second period, recording a goal and an assist to put Minnesota up 3-1 heading into the third.

Senior forward Vinni Lettieri sealed the 4-1 victory for Minnesota with his backhanded, empty-net goal from center ice late in the third period.

Gophers goaltender Eric Schierhorn was outstanding once again in the net. He stopped 33-of-34 UMass shots, giving him a combined 60 saves in the Mariucci Classic. His great play didn’t go unnoticed. Shierhorn won the Mariucci Classic Most Valuable Player award, and he was one of five Gophers named to the All-Tournament Team.

Minnesota players Schierhorn, Kloos, Brent Gates Jr., Mike Szmatula and Jake Bischoff were named to the All-Tournament Team. UMass’s Jake Horton was the only non-Gopher to be named to the team.

The No. 11 Minnesota Golden Gophers will be back in action on Jan. 13 against Michigan at Mariucci Arena.

