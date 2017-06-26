Minor League History: Herbert Whitney Killed By Beanball

Over the course of major league history, only Ray Chapman died from injuries sustained on the diamond. On this day in 1906, minor league catcher Herbert Whitney was the first player to be killed on the diamond.

Almost everyone that is a fan of baseball knows the story of Ray Chapman. Back in 1920, he was hit in the head by a Carl Mays pitch, never seeing the browned and dirty baseball against the dark sky at dusk. He would succumb to his injuries the following day, the first, and thus far only, major league player to pass away from injuries he suffered on the diamond.

However, Chapman was not the first player to perish due to an injury that happened on the field of play. That unfortunate honor belongs to minor league catcher Herbert Whitney, who on this day in 1906, was hit in the head by a pitch from Fred Evans. Suffering from a fractured skull, Whitney would be killed due to the injuries he suffered.

Little is known about Whitney’s life. His birthdate has been lost to the sands of time, and it is unknown as to which side he batted from, or his throwing arm. He was the catcher for the Burlington Pathfinders in the Iowa League of Professional Baseball Clubs, which existed from 1904 through 1907. In his only season, Whitney appeared in 39 games, and had a .298 batting average. Defensively, he .989 fielding percentage, making just three errors in 279 chances. It was possible that he could have had a future in the game had his life not been cut short.

More from Call to the Pen

Like Whitney, little is known about Evans. He also spent just one season playing professional baseball, appearing in 28 games for the Waterloo Microbes. It is known that he had a .232 batting average that year, but his fielding and pitching stats are unknown. It is also unknown as to when Evans was born, and when he passed away. Aside from that one season, Evans lived in anonymity.

Aside from Whitney and Chapman, the same fate befell two other players. John Dodge had spent two years in the majors before being killed when he was hit by a pitch during a minor league game in 1916. Then, in 1924, Hartog Hamburger, an infielder in the Hoofdklasse, the highest level of Dutch baseball, was killed when he was hit in the head by a line drive. He was dizzy and seemed to be fine afterwards, but collapsed at home the next day, where he would succumb to his injuries. He is thought to be the only player to be killed due to injuries sustained on the field.

Unfortunately, on this day in 1906, Herbert Whitney was the first active player to be killed on the diamond.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!