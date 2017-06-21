Minor league team apologizes after ruthlessly mocking Tim Tebow

The RiverDogs dropped the stunts for the second and third games of the series.

RiverDogs president and GM Dave Echols apologized for offending anyone in Tebow’s debut in Charleston in a statement to the Post and Courier:

“While we believe that our promotions were poking fun at Mr. Tebow’s celebrity status rather than his religion or baseball career, our intent was not to offend anyone, and for the fact that we did offend, we are sorry.

…. Of the many promotional pieces that we executed, there were a handful on Friday’s game that some construed as in poor taste, and we made it a focus to remove those elements and celebrate Mr. Tebow the remainder of his time in Charleston.”