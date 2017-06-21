Minor league team apologizes after ruthlessly mocking Tim Tebow

The Charleston RiverDogs beat Tim Tebow’s Columbia Fireflies twice in a three-game series last weekend, and the home team went all out in the series opener to make the most of Tebow’s appearance, openly mocking the former college football star with antics that some fans found a bit tasteless.
On Friday in the series opener, Tebow’s at-bat music was changed to ‘Hallelujah Chorus.’ RiverDogs mascot Charlie T. RiverDog also wore fake eye black with a John 3:16 inscription.
The mascot also tried to revive the Tebowing phenomenon on the field.
On the RiverDogs’ scoreboard, each player was introduced with the caption “Not Tim Tebow.”
Tebow’s presence, however, was a huge boon to the RiverDogs’ attendance.
The RiverDogs dropped the stunts for the second and third games of the series.
RiverDogs president and GM Dave Echols apologized for offending anyone in Tebow’s debut in Charleston in a statement to the Post and Courier:
“While we believe that our promotions were poking fun at Mr. Tebow’s celebrity status rather than his religion or baseball career, our intent was not to offend anyone, and for the fact that we did offend, we are sorry.
…. Of the many promotional pieces that we executed, there were a handful on Friday’s game that some construed as in poor taste, and we made it a focus to remove those elements and celebrate Mr. Tebow the remainder of his time in Charleston.”
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!