A missing Texas teenage girl has been found dead in a garbage landfill, and police believe she was murdered, according to reports.

Kaytlynn Cargill, 14, of Bedford, was last seen Monday walking a puppy near her home. Cops weren’t saying how she was killed. Her body was found Wednesday in the Arlington landfill.

“We will pursue every lead, leave no stone unturned, and bring the person or persons responsible for Kaytlynn’s death to justice,” Bedford Police Lt. Robert Kirk said Thursday in announcing the girl’s death.

Her parents reported her missing shortly after she disappeared. Kaytlynn had left the puppy tied up in a dog park.

Bedford police said at that time they had no evidence to believe the girl was in danger and no reason to suspect foul play — so an Amber Alert was not issued, Fox 4 Dallas reported.

Cops refused to answer any questions about that decision Thursday.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Friends said the girl wanted to go to the University of Oklahoma and play softball there, the station reported.

“I didn’t know her personally, but every time I saw her in the hallway she always had a bright smile on her face,” Brooke Kirkland, 15, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“This just breaks my heart,” she said. “Nobody deserves this. She had her whole life ahead of her. She had prom. She was going to be able to drive in two years. She’ll never get to experience any of that. I just want to cry.”

There was a candlelight vigil for Kaytlynn at her school, Central Junior High School in Euless.