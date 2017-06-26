Missing California kayaker drowned holding daughter above head for jet ski rescue

The U.S. Coast and sheriff’s deputies say a 40-year-old father who went missing after his kayak flipped over was found dead, but only after he held up his daughter over his head so that a good Samaritan could swoop in on a jet ski and bring the girl to shore.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office posted that the San Francisco man was kayaking with his 5-year-old daughter near Brannan Island State Park south of Sacramento on Sunday afternoon before the boat flipped over, causing them to go underwater.

According to officials, the pair was not wearing life jackets at the time of the incident. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner identified the father as Roni Avila Alvarado.

The sheriff says the the father carried his daughter on his shoulders until a jet skier spotted them and rescued the girl. Avila went underwater again and did not resurface.

His body was found later that day.

