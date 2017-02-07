Missing Columbia University grad found dead in Panama

A Columbia University grad was found dead over the weekend in a popular tourist spot in Panama, a report says.

Catherine Johannet’s body was discovered Sunday at around 2 p.m. along a wooded trail on Bastimentos Island — just three days after she went missing, according to The Journal News.

Police have yet to reveal a cause of death and it’s unclear whether there was foul play.

Authorities had been searching for the 23-year-old Edgemont native since Thursday morning, when she was last spotted on nearby Colon Island, the Journal reports.

Her family has been handing out missing persons flyers all across Bastimentos Island — a tourist hotspot off the northern coast of Panama that’s known for its beautiful beaches, vast wildlife and scenic hiking trails — as police looked for clues about her disappearance.

Johannet’s sister, Laura, took to Facebook on Sunday night to give relatives and friends the tragic news.

“Unfortunately we have learned today that she has passed away,” Laura wrote Sunday night. “My family is thinking of all our beautiful memories with our laughing, adventurous, warm little girl. She was always there to listen to you and just enjoy life with her loved ones. We will keep you posted on funeral plans.”

After authorities found Johannet’s body, officials from the U.S. Embassy in Panama offered condolences to her family.

“Multiple senior members of the Panamanian government have been working closely, throughout the weekend, along with the Ambassador, U.S. consular officials, and the FBI,” said press attaché Adrienne Bory. “We express our regret to the family of Ms. Johannet. We will continue to work closely with Panamanian government officials and provide all possible assistance to the grieving family.”

