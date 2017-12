Ahmyia Harrell – Salisbury, MD. She was last seen on November 3, 2017. She is 5′ 5″ tall, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown and no other details are available.

If you have any information in regards to Ahmyia’s whereabouts, you are being asked to contact the Salisbury City Police Department at 410-548-3165.