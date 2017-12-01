Missing sub crew families ask Argentina to continue rescue

Families of 44 crew members aboard a submarine that has been lost for 16 days are demanding that Argentina reverse its decision to stop looking for survivors.

The navy said Thursday that the search was no longer considered a rescue mission, but it would continue looking for the missing sub.

Experts said the crew only had up to 10 days of oxygen if the sub remained intact under the sea. An explosion was also detected near the time and place where the ARA San Juan went missing on Nov. 15.

Relatives of the crew met with Argentina’s defense minister and the navy chief Friday at the sub’s naval base in the coastal city of Mar del Plata. Some held pictures of their loved ones.