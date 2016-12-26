Missing teen found safe on Christmas Eve

A missing South Carolina teen was found safe Saturday nearly one month after she was reported missing.

Haleigh B. Grogan’s family said that she was last seen at her friend’s home on Nov. 30 and had not had any other contact with family or friends since then, according to Fox Carolina.

Grogan’s mother said in a Facebook post on Christmas Eve that her daughter was found safe and called the development the best gift she could have gotten.

“Haleigh has been found and is safe. Words cannot say how much I appreciate the thousands of people who have prayed for her, looked for her and anything else that contributed to helping to find her. However I won’t go in to details and answer questions. Its a blessing (sic) that we can now enjoy Christmas. Please respect that. I love you all and thank you soooooo much! Merry Christmas!”

Authorities said Grogan was found safe at around 5:40 p.m. in Iva.

