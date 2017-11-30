Missing Texas teen Heaven Ray Cox found safe

A missing Texas teen who was believed to have been lured by a man she met on Snapchat has been found, her mother said.

Heaven Ray Cox, 15, was last seen by her parents Nov. 25 in their home in Orange County, Texas.

The girl’s mother shared news of her return in an ecstatic Facebook post.

“She has been found and is safe!!! Thanks to everybody for all you have done for one little girl,” Tammy Day Cox wrote Thursday evening.

“Please don’t forget that there are others out there still missing. Much love,” the mother continued.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Heaven left a note saying she may be headed to California, but did not give any details about her trip.

Heaven’s mother frequently gave updates about her daughter’s disappearance on Facebook.

Cox believed the teen was with a “much older man” she connected with on Snapchat.

In a post on Nov. 28, the worried mother wrote “[Heaven] suffers from mental illness and is currently in a manic phase due to being off her medication.”

Details regarding Heaven’s return have not yet been made public by Cox or police. Orange County police have not yet returned comment to Fox News.

Fox News’ Lucia I. Suarez Sang contributed to this report.