Missouri man cleared in 1997 sex case by DNA evidence

A Missouri man who spent nearly two decades in mental hospitals for a conviction of a 1997 sexual assault of a teenage girl has been cleared of the crime after retesting of genetic evidence excluded him as a suspect.

Jasper County’s prosecutor dropped the case against 58-year-old Mike Wilkerson last Friday, citing recent DNA testing of a cigarette butt and a condom found at the scene.

The victim, who was then age 17, said she was attacked in her home and identified Wilkerson from a photo lineup.

Wilkerson had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and was ordered committed to mental hospitals. But a judge last year threw out that plea, leading to Wilkerson being freed on bond pending a new trial and to prosecutors taking a fresh look at the evidence.

___

This version of the story clarifies that Wilkerson has been free on bond since last year.