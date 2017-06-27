Missouri State rewards Steckel with contract extension

(STATS) – Following an encouraging second season under coach Dave Steckel, Missouri State has extended his contract by two years through the 2021 season.

The university’s board of governors approved the extension to Steckel’s original five-year contract last week. Both parties finalized the deal this week.

Although Steckel’s salary is unchanged, the contract runs through Jan. 31, 2022.

Under the 20th coach in program history, Missouri State went 4-7 last season – a three-win improvement from Steckel’s first season in 2015. The Bears were 2-6 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

“We want to continue to build this program the right way with discipline and attention to detail to make Missouri State proud,” Steckel said. “We will do everything we can to build Missouri State into a competitive brand of football.”

Missouri State, which returns 18 starters, will open the 2017 season on Sept. 2 at Missouri.