A 97-yard drive ending with Mitch Trubisky hitting Bug Howard for a 2-yard touchdown, and it looked like Florida State and Pitt all over again for the Tar Heels. But after engineering comebacks wins against those ACC opponents, North Carolina couldn’t convert the two-point conversion as Trubisky was smothered by Solomon Thomas and the Stanford defense.

It was the kind of drive that shows why Trubisky’s time as the helm of North Carolina’s defense could be so short. He hit three different receivers — Austin Proehl and Howard each twice and Switzer once — and had multiple passes, including one in the end zone to Jordan Cunningham that were dropped.

Trubisky ended 23 of 39 for 280 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and he lost a fumble that was actually caused by the ref as the QB tried to elude a Stanford defender.

Now comes the question that — despite the CBS announcers debate of how high he should go in this year’s NFL draft — still needs to be answered. Is Trubisky one and done as North Carolina’s starting QB?

He’s atop many sites’ rankings of draft-eligible passers, ahead of fellow underclassmen Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer (both of whom have announced they are leaving school) and is slotted as high as second in via CBS Sports’ mock draft.

From that end, why return? But Trubisky could be one of seven returning starters to this Tar Heels offense, which would include running back Elijah Hood, receiver Austin Proehl, and there’s also a manageable schedule with Cal, Old Dominion, Notre Dame and Western Carolina out of conference. Also, while the Tar Heels do have to face Louisville, there’s no Clemson or Florida State on the regular-season schedule.

As reported during the game’s telecast, Trubisky is expected to make his decision in the coming days. Expect Larry Fedora to be patiently awaiting the answer.

