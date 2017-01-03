Mitchell has 33, No. 11 Ohio St. women beat Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Kelsey Mitchell nailed 5 of 10 from long range to total 33 points as No. 11 Ohio State held off Northwestern 94-87 on Tuesday night.

Mitchell was 11 of 24 from the floor and dished out seven assists. Asia Doss added 13 points for the Buckeyes, who have won four straight after dropping an 82-63 decision to No. 1 UConn.

OSU (13-4, 3-0 Big Ten) had a 10-0 run to close out the first half and take a 54-42 lead into the break. Northwestern answered by winning the third quarter 21-14 to go into the final period trailing 68-63. OSU, which took the lead for good in the first, won the final quarter, 26-24.

Northwestern’s Ashley Deary, who dished out 14 assists, broke the Big Ten’s record for career steals, grabbing six, to give her 378. Nia Coffey had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Northwestern (13-3, 2-1).