Mizzou faces competition spike against South Carolina

By FOX News -
COLUMBIA, Mo. — When Missouri quarterback Drew Lock last played South Carolina at home, he looked far different from whathe does now.

Lock made his first college start on Oct. 3, 2015, against the Gamecocks, completing 21 of 28 passes for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns en route to Missouri’s 24-10 victory.

The Tigers’ then-freshman quarterback thrived on check-down passes and sported hair that flowed out from the back of his helmet, which Lock called a bad look.

Now, with a shorter trim and bigger arm, Lock can attack the whole field — something his potent Missouri (1-0) offense will need when it faces a steep competition spike against South Carolina (1-0) on Saturday.

Lock never eclipsed 250 yards passing in eight starts as a freshman. Last week in a 72-43 win over Missouri State, however, he set Missouri single-game records with 521 yards and seven touchdowns and earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors.

“He’s just comfortable,” Tigers receiver J’Mon Moore said. “He knows that he’s a leader and people will follow him, so that’s allowed him to find his comfort zone as a quarterback.”

The Gamecocks boast their own rising star at quarterback in Jake Bentley.

The sophomore threw for 215 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on 17-of-29 passing last week in a 35-28 victory over North Carolina State. The opener marked just his seventh college start since taking over in the middle of last season.

Despite his inexperience, Bentley has quickly assumed a leadership role for the Gamecocks. South Carolina coach Will Muschamp believes that quarterbacks are inherent leaders, and Bentley has fulfilled that role thus far.

“Having a natural leader in that position is certainly a benefit for our purpose,” Muschamp said.

Bentley potentially has a chance to post big passing stats Saturday against a Missouri defense that allowed 353 passing yards to Missouri State last week. South Carolina’s defense faces a much tougher task, however, in stopping Lock and Missouri’s loaded offensive arsenal.

Some other things to watch as two of the SEC’s budding quarterbacks go toe-to-toe at Faurot Field:

