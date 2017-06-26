MLB All-Star Game voting update: Trout second among AL outfielders

Even when he’s hurt, Mike Trout still draws a crowd.

In the latest MLB All-Star Game voting update before Thursday’s cut off, the Angels star trails only Yankees phenom Aaron Judge among American League outfielders.

Trout has a total of 2,559,173 votes while Judge leads the way with 3,442,597. The Selection Show is set for July 2.

No other Angels player is among the Top 5 in their category.

Trout injured his left thumb while sliding into second base in late May. After successful surgery on torn ulnar collateral ligament, Trout’s return was slated for 6-8 weeks, though he’s already reportedly hitting off a tee.

The All-Star game will be played July 11 in Miami on FOX.

