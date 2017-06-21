MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Kansas City Royals legend Buck O’Neil: “I was really fond of him, just personally. It was more as a man than it is a player.”
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
MLB commish Rob Manfred on Royals legend Buck O’Neil
Just now
Danny Duffy recovering nicely from oblique injury
12 hours ago
Yost on Royals’ milestones: ‘These milestones are jumping up on us’
12 hours ago
Matt Strahm: ‘I’ve just gotta be better with more quality pitches’
12 hours ago
WATCH: Moustakas, Escobar achieve key milestones in Royals’ loss to Red Sox
12 hours ago
Salvy campaigns for his teammates to make the All-Star Game
18 hours ago