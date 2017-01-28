MLB commissioner, Indians owner discuss future of controversial Chief Wahoo logo

The big baseball news in Cleveland this week was that the 2019 MLB All-Star Game will be played at Progressive Field. But while in town to make that announcement, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred also met with Indians owner Paul Dolan about the team’s divisive Chief Wahoo logo, which has been the target of increased criticism in recent years.

The logo is considered to be offensive and racist by many, including groups of Native Americans. Manfred declined to offer details of any timeline to phase out Chief Wahoo, but he did acknowledge that discussions took place. From The Plain Dealer in Cleveland:

“I’m not going to speculate on what I want the end of the process to be,” Manfred when asked about Chief Wahoo after the All-Star Game announcement. “Paul has been fantastic about engaging. We’ve had a number of conversations.

“I want those conversations to continue and I think we’ll produce a result that will be good for the Indians and good for baseball. But what exactly that is I don’t want to speculate.”

The Indians have moved away from the logo gradually over the years, but it still will appear on some of their caps and jerseys in the 2017 season – as it did during the World Series last season.