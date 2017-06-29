MLB: One guaranteed All-Star from each AL team

With the MLB season nearing the half-way point, the 2017 All-Star game remains just a few weeks away. We’ll take a look at one player guaranteed to make the mid-summer classic from each AL ballclub.

Making an All-Star team roster is one of the most prestigious honors in MLB. Some players earn a spot based on their first half performance, while others make it based off of their name and previous accolades. The All-Star game provides baseball fans with the rare opportunity to see the most talented players all play in the same game.

During the offseason, the MLB owners and the MLBPA agreed on a new CBA. The new CBA removed the impact of the All-Star game for the winning league. From 2003 to 2016, the winning league of the All-Star game got home-field advantage in the World Series. Now, the game is merely an exhibition matchup. Nevertheless, making the game remains an honor.

Like always, fans vote in the starting position players for the All-Star game. The managers select the pitchers and the reserves. At least one player from each MLB team must make the mid-summer classic. MLB released the most recent All-Star game voting results AL on Monday.

The players leading the AL All-Star game voting include Royals’ catcher Salvador Perez, Royals’ first baseman Eric Hosmer, Astros’ second baseman Jose Altuve, Twins’ third baseman Miguel Sano, Astros’ shortstop Carlos Correa, Yankees’ outfielder Aaron Judge, Angels’ outfielder Mike Trout, Astros’ outfielder George Springer and Mariners’ DH Nelson Cruz.

With rosters becoming official before long, let’s take a look at one guaranteed All-Star from each AL team that’ll make the trip to Miami.

AL East

New York Yankees: Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge got off to a rough start with the Yankees in 2016. In 27 games, Judge hit below the Mendoza line, but he flipped the switch in 2017.

In his official rookie season, Judge leads all of baseball in home runs (25), WAR (4.2), slugging percentage (.702) and OPS (1.141).

The 25-year-old continues to play a huge role in the Yankees’ 2017 success. Even though the Yankees sold at the trade deadline last season and opted to take the younger route with their players, they remain one of the best teams in baseball. With the way Judge has played so far, 2017 won’t be the only season he makes the All-Star game.

Boston Red Sox: Chris Sale

One of the most dominant pitchers in the game, Chris Sale came over to the Red Sox during the offseason. He’s provided the Red Sox with everything they could have asked for and more.

Sale owns the sixth-best ERA in baseball at 2.85, while his 0.904 WHIP ranks third best. His K/9 sits best in baseball at 12.24.

Sale won’t be the only Red Sox player to make the All-Star game, but out of anyone in Boston, he’s most likely to make it.

Tampa Bay Rays: Logan Morrison

In his eighth big league season, Logan Morrison is a having a career year with the Rays. Morrison is looking to make his first MLB All-Star game.

Over the past two seasons, Morrison hit just 31 home runs combined. So far in 2017, Morrison has hit 21 home runs. His career-high in homers came in 2011 when he hit 23 for the Marlins. He could tie or pass that mark before the All-Star break.

Despite some other Rays’ players having solid seasons, it’s hard to argue that Morrison isn’t the most deserving Tampa Bay player.

Baltimore Orioles: Dylan Bundy

The Baltimore Orioles no longer look like a team that has a shot at the playoffs. Lack of a solid pitching staff finally caught up with them and they remain hovered around .500.

Star third baseman Manny Machado is in the midst of the worst season of his career. Thus, opening a spot for someone else on the Orioles to represent Baltimore in the All-Star game.

One of the bright spots for the Orioles in 2017 belongs to Dylan Bundy. The 24-year-old starting pitcher owns a 3.73 ERA, 1.222 WHIP and a 123 ERA+.

Toronto Blue Jays: Justin Smoak

After a rough start to 2017, the Toronto Blue Jays remain in the cellar of the AL East. Due to the Blue Jays bad record and stars Troy Tulowitzki and Josh Donaldson spending a good portion of the first half on the DL, the club might have just one representative in the All-Star game.

Having already tied his career-high in home runs (20), Justin Smoak continues the best season of his career. He looks to make his first ever All-Star game.

Smoak leads the Blue Jays in home runs, batting average (.302), RBI (48), slugging percentage (.583) and OPS (.952).

AL Central

Cleveland Indians: Corey Kluber

The Cleveland Indians hold a slim half-game lead over the Minnesota Twins for first place in the AL Central. The Indians are just five games over .500 and some would argue they are underperforming at this point.

Indians’ ace Corey Kluber should have zero problem making it to Miami for the mid-summer classic. Despite missing most of May due to injury, Kluber still has the best shot on this club.

Since returning June 1, Kluber’s allowed just five earned runs in 35 innings pitched. His overall season ERA sits at 3.24, with a WHIP of 1.05, a record of 6-2 and 93 strikeouts.

Minnesota Twins: Miguel Sano

The Twins pretty much possess two players that are shoe-ins for the All-Star game. Both Miguel Sano and Ervin Santana should make it to Miami. Sano gets the guarantee solely based off him leading AL third basemen in votes.

In 2017, Sano’s hitting .273/.374/.546 with 18 home runs and 52 RBI. The 24-year-old’s breakout season has kept the Twins in the hunt during the first half of the season.

Kansas City Royals: Salvador Perez

Like the Twins, the Kansas City Royals pretty much have two guaranteed All-Stars in 2017. One pitcher, Jason Vargas and their catcher Salvador Perez. Perez gets the nod from leading all AL catchers in votes.

Along with his defensive consistency behind the plate, Perez has hit well in the first half of 2017. He’s currently hitting .289/.320/.523 with 18 home runs and 45 RBI. Perez looks for his fifth straight All-Star game appearance.

Detroit Tigers: Justin Upton

2017 looked like the last chance for the Detroit Tigers to make a run at the postseason with this squad. A rough first half has them as clear sellers at the trade deadline.

Justin Upton’s performance continues to impress in 2017. Upton had a terrible first half in 2016. That’s not the case this season. Upton leads the Tigers in home runs (14), RBI (49), runs (47), batting average (.267), slugging percentage (.496), OPS (.850), hits (70) and doubles (18).

Hard to argue Upton representing Detroit at this summer’s All-Star game.

Chicago White Sox: Jose Abreu

The Chicago White Sox made it clear in the offseason that the team is in rebuilding mode. They traded away Chris Sale and Adam Eaton, deciding for a youth movement in Chicago.

Jose Abreu barely squeaks out guaranteed All-Star honors. Despite a great start from Garcia, he’s cooled down drastically. Abreu is amid another solid campaign.

In 2017, Abreu’s hitting .299/.351/.505 with 13 home runs, 51 RBI and 47 runs scored.

AL West

Houston Astros: George Springer

The Houston Astros not only sport the best record in baseball, they also have three players leading their respected positions in votes.

The three players include George Springer, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa. All three are almost guaranteed to make the All-Star game and start. But for the sake of this article, Springer is nominated.

Springer’s hitting .283/.360/.566 with 23 home runs, 50 RBI and 59 runs. His 23 home runs are the third-most in baseball this season.

Texas Rangers: Yu Darvish

If Joey Gallo‘s batting average wasn’t below the Mendoza Line, his power numbers might get him into the All-Star game. That isn’t the case, though, so Darvish gets the nod.

Darvish owns a 3.12 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and a 6-5 record with 109 strikeouts.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim: Mike Trout

The best player in baseball hit the DL for the first time in his career this May. Even with missing all of June, Trout was on pace for the best season of his career. He owns one of the outfield spots in votes.

Before Trout’s injury, he hit .337/.461/.742 with 16 home runs, 36 RBI and 36 runs. Despite losing Trout, the Angels continue to hold their own record-wise.

Trout could return before the All-Star break, and therefore, play in yet another All-Star game in his young career.

Seattle Mariners: Nelson Cruz

With the Seattle Mariners’ pitching staff suffering mightily from the injury bug, designated hitter Nelson Cruz looks like the clear favorite from the club.

Not only does Cruz lead the DH spot in the AL voting, but he has the numbers to back it up. Cruz leads the Mariners in batting average (.287), home runs (14), RBI (58), on-base percentage (.372), slugging percentage (.506) and OPS (.878).

Oakland A’s: Yonder Alonso

Yonder Alonso’s breakout season in Oakland should result in him starting the All-Star game. Instead, Royals’ first baseman Eric Hosmer holds the lead.

Alonso’s hitting .288/.383/.580 with a career-high 17 home runs, 38 RBI and 40 runs. His previous season high in home runs came in 2012 when he hit nine. He’s nearly doubled that mark through the midway point in the season, making him the A’s best All Star candidate and potentially a trade chip by the end of July.

