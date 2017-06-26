MLB Power Rankings: A Tale of Missed Opportunities

Over the past week, several teams had a chance to put some distance between themselves and the rest of the division. Those failures had an impact upon this week’s edition of the MLB power rankings.

Heading into this week, there was an opportunity for several teams to put some distance between themselves and the rest of the division. The Cleveland Indians were set to face the reeling Minnesota Twins, who they annihilated the previous weekend. This time, the Twins got their revenge, sweeping the three game set and retaking the division. In doing so, the streaking Kansas City Royals also pulled ever closer in the Central, as they finally got to the .500 mark.

Staying with the Central, over in the National League, the Milwaukee Brewers had a chance to put some distance between themselves and the Chicago Cubs. As the Brew Crew were set to face the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Atlanta Braves, it was a great chance to gain some momentum and increase their lead. Instead, they struggled, going 3-4 in the week to fall back to the pack.

The Tampa Bay Rays were another team to miss their chance this week. Facing a Baltimore Orioles team that was unable to get anyone out, they lost two of three in the series. However, as the Red Sox and Yankees both lost two in a row to end the week, the Rays did not lose any ground.

How much did these missed opportunities impact this week’s MLB power rankings? Let us find out.

30 Philadelphia Philllies Last week: 2-4 record

Last rank: 30 Michael Saunders and Jeanmar Gomez understandable. But to put young third baseman Maikel Franco on the block seems a bit premature, although a change of scenery may be what he needs. It is not a surprise that the Phillies would be looking for opportunities for the younger players, making their decision to move on fromandunderstandable. But to put young third basemanon the block seems a bit premature, although a change of scenery may be what he needs.

29 San Francisco Giants Last week: 1-6 record

Last rank: 28 Johnny Cueto may, in a perfect world, be their most valuable trade chip, but with his impending opt out, his value is far less than it would have been. The Giants find themselves in an unfamiliar spot as sellers, but it remains to be seen how much they can get for their players.may, in a perfect world, be their most valuable trade chip, but with his impending opt out, his value is far less than it would have been.

28 San Diego Padres Last week: 3-3 record

Last rank: 29 Luis Perdomo‘s outing on Friday – he allowed only two hits over six innings, but he walked five. In the end, helped by his six strikeouts, he came away with the victory. It may not be pretty, but the Padres are growing quickly. It won’t always be pretty, but the Padres continue to play hard. Perhaps the perfect illustration to this season was‘s outing on Friday – he allowed only two hits over six innings, but he walked five. In the end, helped by his six strikeouts, he came away with the victory. It may not be pretty, but the Padres are growing quickly.

27 Cincinnati Reds Last week: 2-4 record

Last rank: 25 Homer Bailey would help to solidify the Reds starting rotation. One ugly start later, where he allowed eight runs on six hits and three walks in 1.2 innings of work, the Reds may be asking themselves if they will salvage any value from the injury prone starter. The hope was thatwould help to solidify the Reds starting rotation. One ugly start later, where he allowed eight runs on six hits and three walks in 1.2 innings of work, the Reds may be asking themselves if they will salvage any value from the injury prone starter.

26 Oakland Athletics Last week: 3-4 record

Last rank: 27 Well, we won’t be Vogting for Stephen any longer in Oakland. The Athletics have fully embraced the youth movement, scuttling the fan favorite catcher as they look to give younger players a chance. It may work for the long term, but it was certainly a sad moment for the fanbase.

25 New York Mets Last week: 3-4 record

Last rank: 23 Zack Wheeler was predictably placed on the DL, and Asdrubal Cabrera demanded a trade after being moved to second. Does anyone actually play for the Mets any longer? Two weeks into the MLB power rankings this year, the Mets were ranked fourth. Since then, injuries and miserable play have led to their free fall down the standings. This week, the oft injuredwas predictably placed on the DL, anddemanded a trade after being moved to second. Does anyone actually play for the Mets any longer?

24 Detroit Tigers Last week: 1-6 record

Last rank: 16 When looking at the most disappointing teams of the season, the Detroit Tigers have to be near the top of the list. They have officially opened the doors for business, and are looking to move some of their veteran players. The biggest question: will General Manager Al Avila trade his son Alex?

23 Baltimore Orioles Last week: 3-4 record

Last rank: 21 The Orioles made history this week, as they allowed five or more runs in 20 consecutive games. This tied the 1924 Phillies for the longest streak in baseball’s modern era. At least they snapped the streak on Saturday, and are on a two game winning streak.

22 Chicago White Sox Last week: 1-5 record

Last rank: 15 The White Sox record is atrocious, but their run differential is a mere -4. Based on their Pythagorean record, they should be hovering right around .500. As they learn how to win in the next few years, the White Sox could be a dangerous team in the Central.

21 Pittsburgh Pirates Last week: 4-3 record

Last rank: 26 Andrew McCutchen is starting to look like his old self once more, posting a .387/.472/.693 batting line since June, slugging six homers and drawing 13 walks. If McCutchen is back, and they get some pitching, the Pirates could make a run. Even in the midst of a disappointing season, the Pirates are hanging around the Central, just 4.5 games out of first.is starting to look like his old self once more, posting a .387/.472/.693 batting line since June, slugging six homers and drawing 13 walks. If McCutchen is back, and they get some pitching, the Pirates could make a run.

20 Atlanta Braves Last week: 5-2 record

Last rank: 24 Brian Snitker retain the managerial position for this year. Perhaps the Braves are undergoing that surge once again, as they are closing in on the .500 mark. Stranger things have happened. Last year, the Braves began to play well in the second half of the season, helpingretain the managerial position for this year. Perhaps the Braves are undergoing that surge once again, as they are closing in on the .500 mark. Stranger things have happened.

19 St. Louis Cardinals Last week: 3-3 record

Last rank: 20 Is it time for the Cardinals to do the unthinkable in St. Louis and sell? Although no one has taken command of the NL Central, it is difficult to envision that the Cardinals will be able to go on a run and challenge for the postseason. The ‘For Sale’ sign may need to come out of mothballs.

18 Kansas City Royals Last week: 4-2 record

Last rank: 19 Don’t look now, but here come the Royals. They have not lost a single series in the month of June, and have gotten back to the .500 mark. Sitting just 2.5 games out of first, the Royals may well look to add to the core for one last hurrah before free agency decimates the team.

17 Toronto Blue Jays Last week: 3-4 record

Last rank: 17 Roberto Osuna is dealing with. Here’s hoping that he can get the help and support he needs. Nine times, the Blue Jays have had a chance to get to .500. They have lost all nine of those games. However, those issues on the field are nothing compared to what closeris dealing with. Here’s hoping that he can get the help and support he needs.

16 Miami Marlins Last week: 4-3 record

Last rank: 22 Facing the Nationals and the Cubs, one would have expected that it would be a difficult week for the Marlins. Instead, they held their own, producing a winning week. If the Marlins keep their core together, and can add a starter this offseason, they could be a surprise team in 2018.

15 Seattle Mariners Last week: 5-2 record

Last rank: 14 In his first start back from the disabled list, King Felix made history. With the 13-3 victory, he became the all time wins leader in MLB history for any pitcher from Venezuela. Another team that has climbed to .500 for the first time, the Mariners could be poised for a postseason run if they can get healthy.

14 Minnesota Twins Last week: 5-1 record

Last rank: 18 A week after being left for dead, look at who is back in the lead in the AL Central. A sweep over the Cleveland Indians has put the Twins back on the map as a possible playoff team, despite a run differential that indicates they are playing far beyond their ability. If this keeps up, the Twins could be one of the more pleasant surprises of the season.

13 Los Angeles Angels Last week: 4-2 record

Last rank: 12 Eric Young Jr? He’s played 24 games, and ranks fifth on the Angels with a 1.2 WAR. That mark accounts for 57.1% of his career WAR total. Are we sure that the Angels don’t have some Mike Trout cloning device, and recreated their all world center fielder? Seriously, what the hell has gotten intoJr? He’s played 24 games, and ranks fifth on the Angels with a 1.2 WAR. That mark accounts for 57.1% of his career WAR total. Are we sure that the Angels don’t have somecloning device, and recreated their all world center fielder?

12 Chicago Cubs Last week: 4-3 record

Last rank: 13 Kyle Schwarber was optioned to AAA, but his production did not warrant a major league roster spot. The 12 homers were nice, but his .171/.295/.378 batting line simply was not worth the homers. It was time to give him a chance to get his head together. It may have been a surprise thatwas optioned to AAA, but his production did not warrant a major league roster spot. The 12 homers were nice, but his .171/.295/.378 batting line simply was not worth the homers. It was time to give him a chance to get his head together.

11 Tampa Bay Rays Last week: 3-3 record

Last rank: 10 Jacob Faria is human after all. In his fourth start, he allowed more than one run for the first time. Nonetheless, he turned in his fourth quality start, and is showing tremendous hope for the future. With Blake Snell returning on Wednesday, the youth movement could help the postseason push. It turns out thatis human after all. In his fourth start, he allowed more than one run for the first time. Nonetheless, he turned in his fourth quality start, and is showing tremendous hope for the future. Withreturning on Wednesday, the youth movement could help the postseason push.

10 Milwaukee Brewers Last week: 3-4 record

Last rank: 9 Ryan Braun. Over the past week, the Brewers slugging sensation has just three hits in 27 plate appearances. While he had a couple of hot streaks prior, getting Braun back in the lineup could allow Thames to take off once again. For as well as Eric Thames has played this year, he certainly misses. Over the past week, the Brewers slugging sensation has just three hits in 27 plate appearances. While he had a couple of hot streaks prior, getting Braun back in the lineup could allow Thames to take off once again.

9 Texas Rangers Last week: 4-3 record

Last rank: 11 Matt Bush has been far from a sure bet in the ninth inning lately. If the Rangers remain in contention for a Wild Card berth, it may not be a surprise if they trade for an Established Closer(tm). The Rangers may be facing another closer conundrum. Although he closed out Sunday’s game without issue,has been far from a sure bet in the ninth inning lately. If the Rangers remain in contention for a Wild Card berth, it may not be a surprise if they trade for an Established Closer(tm).

8 Cleveland Indians Last week: 3-4 record

Last rank: 8 The Indians had their chance to pull away in the AL Central. Instead, they were swept by the Twins, falling a half game out of first. If they miss the postseason, they may well think back to the missed opportunity they had in this series.

7 Boston Red Sox Last week: 2-4 record

Last rank: 7 David Price. At this point, it is safe to say that he is a bad fit in Boston, and needs to be someplace else. But can Dave Dombrowski admit that the contract was a mistake, and find a taker? As much as we want to focus on the Red Sox issues at third base, the bigger question may involve. At this point, it is safe to say that he is a bad fit in Boston, and needs to be someplace else. But can Dave Dombrowski admit that the contract was a mistake, and find a taker?

6 New York Yankees Last week: 2-4 record

Last rank: 4 Chris Carter, whose release may well provide the Yankees with more offense at first by default. Seemingly on the verge of returning to the postseason a couple weeks back, the Yankees are falling out of the top five of the MLB power rankings for the first time since Week 4. The Yankees finally snapped their seven game losing streak, but continued to struggle. They also finally got rid of, whose release may well provide the Yankees with more offense at first by default. Seemingly on the verge of returning to the postseason a couple weeks back, the Yankees are falling out of the top five of the MLB power rankings for the first time since Week 4.

5 Colorado Rockies Last week: 1-5 record

Last rank: 3 The Rockies had a chance to establish themselves as the dominant team in the NL West. Instead, they lost two of three to the Diamondbacks and were swept by the Dodgers. In such a tight division, with almost no margin for error, this week could be the difference later in the season.

4 Washington Nationals Last week: 3-3 record

Last rank: 6 Tanner Roark to AAA, just as they did to Joe Ross. He has struggled this season, but has been an abject disaster in June, posting a 8.02 ERA and a 1.78 WHiP. Taking a couple of weeks to clear his head may be the best option. It may be time for the Nationals to sendto AAA, just as they did to. He has struggled this season, but has been an abject disaster in June, posting a 8.02 ERA and a 1.78 WHiP. Taking a couple of weeks to clear his head may be the best option.

3 Arizona Diamondbacks Last week: 4-2 record

Last rank: 5 A.J. Pollock and Shelby Miller? No problem. Zack Godley has not missed a beat since stepping into the rotation, and the combination of Gregor Blanco and Rey Feuntes is getting the job done in center. Add in an MVP caliber season from Paul Goldschmidt and a resurgent Zack Greinke, and the Diamondbacks have become a true contender. Noand? No problem.has not missed a beat since stepping into the rotation, and the combination ofand Rey Feuntes is getting the job done in center. Add in an MVP caliber season fromand a resurgent, and the Diamondbacks have become a true contender.

2 Houston Astros Last week: 6-1 record

Last rank: 1 After spending five consecutive weeks atop the MLB power rankings, the Astros have fallen from the top spot. Nonetheless, they are easily the class of the American League, holding a ten game lead for the top seed. The road to the World Series, at least on the AL side, runs through Houston.

1 Los Angeles Dodgers Last week: 7-0 record

Last rank: 2 Despite holding the top spot, the Dodgers have issues. They were already looking for starting pitching, and that was before the news that Julio Urias tore his anterior capsule in his pitching shoulder. He will miss the rest of this year, and likely most of next year as well. Given the checkered past of the pitchers that suffered the same injury, it may be fair to wonder if he will ever come back to form.

