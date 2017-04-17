It’s early, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t learned plenty about the 2017 MLB season already.
While some hot starts have faded, others have continued, and a few slow starts have teams wondering if the playoffs are still a viable option.
Oh, and there’s a new team atop the rankings. Let’s see how long they can last:
30
Philadelphia Phillies (4-8)
Last Week: 25
One Nice Thing: Second baseman César Hernández has been hitting the cover off the ball. So far this season, he’s hitting .346, with a .393 OBP and a gaudy 1.008 OPS.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: Clay Buchholz’s season is likely over after it was discovered he partially tore a muscle in his forearm. The former Red Sox starter was poised to be traded for prospects this summer.
29
San Diego Padres (5-8)
Last Week: 28
One Nice Thing: Wil Myers has been stellar this season. He’s slashed .455/.480/.909 over his last six games.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: The Christian Bethancourt pitching experiment isn’t going well. He’s posted a 4.12 WHIP in three games this year.
Last Week: 29
One Nice Thing: Bartolo Colon is ageless. He threw seven innings and allowed one hit, one run and one walk with six strikeouts Sunday. He has a 0.82 WHIP this season.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: The Braves’ new ballpark in the suburbs opened up, and it is every bit as suburban as you could imagine. It will henceforth be dubbed McMansion Stadium.
27
Oakland Athletics (5-7)
Last Week: 22
One Nice Thing: Jharel Cotton was stellar in his second start of the year, throwing seven innings of two-hit, shutout ball. When that screwball/changeup is on, he’s one of the best pitchers in baseball, even at age 25.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: The A’s blew a 5-0 lead Saturday where they lifted Sean Manea, despite the starter giving up no hits. Manea’s walks have left him without a quality start through three games.
26
Milwaukee Brewers (7-6)
Last Week: 30
One Nice Thing: Eric Thames, signed after a Ruthian run in Korea, has six homers and a .368/.455/.921 slash line through 11 games. This is the best-case scenario for Milwaukee.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but right as the Brewers start getting momentum, the Ryan Braun-to-the-Dodgers (as if LA doesn’t have enough outfielders) rumors started again.
Last week: 27
One Nice Thing: Wait, the Reds are in first place — even after a four-game series loss to the Brewers? What’s going on in Cincinnati?
One Not-So-Nice Thing: The Reds didn’t exactly defend their top spot in losing three of four to the Brewers. (The National League Central is weird right now, man.)
Last Week: 21
One Nice Thing: Ervin Santana is now 3-0 after a one-hit, eight-inning gem against the White Sox Saturday.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: The Twins came back to earth in the second week of the season, losing five of seven.
23
Chicago White Sox (6-5)
Last Week: 26
One Nice Thing: The White Sox started three Garcias in the outfield for their Friday win over the Twins. It’s the first time in MLB history that a team has started an entire outfield with the same last name.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: Jose Quintana, the White Sox’ ace, is getting shelled. In three starts he has a 1.6 WHIP, 6.75 ERA, and 6.05 FIP.
22
Kansas City Royals (6-6)
Last Week: 24
One Nice Thing: Kansas City’s rotation has been stellar to start the year, and Ian Kennedy has been leading the way: he struck out 10 over eight scoreless innings Sunday.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: Alex Gordon, in the second year of a four-year, $72 million contract, has a slash line of .188/.250/.229 to start the season.
Last Week: 19
One Nice Thing: Nomar Mazara has been stellar this year, hitting .340/.377/.620 with four homers.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: Closer Sam Dyson has blown three saves already this season.
20
Toronto Blue Jays (2-10)
Last Week: 17
One Nice Thing: Kendrys Morales had a walk-off homer this weekend — that was nice.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: How do you lose a season in just 12 games? You start with back-to-back 1-5 weeks. If Toronto doesn’t find a groove in Week 3, they’ll find themselves pining for a spot this high this summer.
19
St. Louis Cardinals (3-9)
Last week: 16
One Nice Thing: Matt Carpenter’s bat woke up this past week — he slashed .313/.455/.500 in six games.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: We might be witnessing the end of Adam Wainwright’s incredible Cardinals career. He’s allowed 21 hits in 8.2 innings this year — an average of .488.
18
Seattle Mariners (5-8)
Last Week: 20
One Nice Thing: The M’s bounced back from a bad start with a 4-2 week, including a three-game sweep of the Rangers.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: The toasted grasshoppers sold at Safeco Field are so popular they’re selling out. Now the stand is putting an order limit on the insects. I, subsequently, have canceled my annual summer trip to Seattle. Is it too much for a man to want to enjoy a Rainer Beer (bless you, sweet Northwest nectar) and some grasshoppers and watch a light-hitting outfield decked in teal catch everything? Of course not. Go catch (and toast) some more bugs, M’s.
17
Los Angeles Angels (6-7)
Last Week: 13
One Nice Thing: Reliever Cam Bedrosian hasn’t allowed an earned run and has saved two games.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: The Halos have fallen back to earth. They went 1-5 over the last week.
16
San Francisco Giants (5-9)
Last Week: 18
One Nice Thing: Reliever Hunter Strickland has yet to give up a run this season. He’s struck out seven in 5.2 innings this year. Is this the breakout?
One Not-So-Nice Thing: The Giants are getting banged up — Buster Posey took a ball to the head, necessitating a DL trip, and starting left fielder Jarrett Parker broke his clavicle running into the wall Sunday.
15
Pittsburgh Pirates (6-6)
Last Week: 15
One Nice Thing: A three-game sweep of the Cubs will help your resume. The Bucs did it this past weekend.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: Being swept in three games by the Reds (even if the Reds are in first place) won’t. That happened last week.
Last Week: 6
One Nice Thing: Logan Morrison has started the season with a tremendous .325/.357/.575. That slugging is a welcome addition.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: Matt Andriese, Alex Cobb and Jake Odorizzi have allowed 20 earned runs in 41 combined innings.
Last Week: 11
One Nice Thing: Noah Syndergaard wants that Cy Young — he’s allowed two runs in 19 innings this year.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: Thor has left his last two games with finger problems — first a blister, now a broken fingernail.
Last Week: 12
One Nice Thing: The Mets and Marlins played an incredible four-game series, with Miami winning three thanks in large part to Marcell Ozuna who has started the season en fuego, posting a .404/.453/.745 slash line with five homers and 18 RBI in 12 games.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: Ichiro has started the year 1-for-12…
11
Arizona Diamondbacks (8-5)
Last Week: 8
One Nice Thing: Robbie Ray has continued his underrated 2016 form — he’s struck out 14 in 12.1 innings so far this season.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: Centerfielder AJ Pollock has started the season with a .196/.226/.353 slashline and nine strikeouts in 51 at-bats.
10
New York Yankees (8-4)
Last Week: 23
One Nice Thing: The ever mercurial Michael Pineda has emerged as the Yankees ace over the last week, throwing 14.2 innings, striking out 17 and allowing only three runs in two wins.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: Before his homer Sunday, Greg Bird had one hit in 26 at-bats.
9
Cleveland Indians (5-7)
Last Week: 4
One Nice Thing: Michael Brantley had a walk-off hit in his first home game of they year. It’s good to have one of baseball’s best hitters back healthy.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: Indians pitchers have the worst ERA in baseball at 5.35.
Last Week: 14
One Nice Thing: Michael Fulmer’s start to 2017 has been a continuation of his 2016 year (if not a little better). He has a 2.25 ERA and 0.92 WHIP through two starts.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: Victor Martinez’s poor start (.195/.277/.195) is reaching the point where questions need to start being asked about his role on the team. He’s looked really bad at the plate.
Last Week: 9
One Nice Thing: The Rockies’ pitching has been excellent to start the season, posting a collective 3.92 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, with 118 strikeouts in 124 innings. Closer Greg Holland has seven saves and is yet to allow an earned run.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: The Rockies are only hitting .207 with a .261 on-base percentage at Coors Field this year.
6
Baltimore Orioles (8-3)
Last Week: 10
One Nice Thing: Through the first 12 games of Trey Mancini’s career (which started last season), he has seven home runs and 14 RBIs — tying an MLB record.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: Manny Machado’s season has started poorly at the plate — he’s slashing .175/.298/.375
5
Washington Nationals (7-5)
Last Week: 5
One Nice Thing: Nationals hitters lead baseball with an .820 OPS to start the year. Three regulars (Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman, and Daniel Murphy) have an OPS above 1.000 through 12 games.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: Closer Blake Treinen has a WHIP of 2 and an ERA of 6 in seven apperances.
4
Los Angeles Dodgers (7-6)
Last Week: 2
One Nice Thing: Not sure if you knew about this, but Clayton Kershaw is really, really, really good. He allowed only one run in a Friday night win over the once-surging Diamondbacks.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: Rich Hil, who grips his curve ball so tightly that you can hear it squeak coming out of his hand (I’m dead serious, it’s weird) came back from his 10-day stint on the DL for a blister by getting another blister. May I suggest Nu Skin?
Last Week: 3
One Nice Thing: Chris Sale earned Pedro Martinez comparisons after his first start at Fenway Park. He has a 0.74 WHIP and 1.25 ERA through three starts.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: Pablo Sandoval’s poor start (.143/.196/.381) is about to put trade rumors into hyperdrive.
Last Week: 1
One Nice Thing: The Cubs have gotten great starting pitching from Jake Arrieta, Jon Lester, John Lackey and Brett Anderson to start the year. Anderson’s strong start (0.84 ERA in 10.2 innings) is especially exciting for a team that has some starting pitching depth questions.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: Cubs hitters have a batting average of .240 with an OPS of .696 to start the season.
Last Week: 7
One Nice Thing: Yes, a 7-to-1 jump — but it’s deserved. Jose Altuve bounced back in a big way over the last week, Dallas Keuchel has been superb and George Springer has six homers. They’ve won four straight and five of six to jump to the top of the A.L. West and this fine Power Ranking.
One Not-So-Nice Thing: The Astros’ rotation, outside of the dominant Keuchel, could take it up a notch, but let’s focus on how the Astros forfeited their DH in Saturday’s game against the A’s (as part of a furious comeback from 5-0 down), which led to this. Maybe Stanford shouldn’t be so interested in A.J. Hinch…
12
