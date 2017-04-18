MLB Quick Hits: Freeman powering Braves offense

Pirates starter Ivan Nova pitched a complete game, but failed to secure the win due to Lance Lynn’s gem – more on that in a second.

Nova is playing well this season notching three quality starts and boasting a 2.25 ERA. He isn’t offering the strikeout potential of many starting pitchers, but is keeping the ball in the park – only 5.6% of the fly balls he’s allowed have been home runs, and his ground ball percentage is right in line with his career average at 50%. Assuming the Pirates can continue to field cleanly, Nova might be worth picking up. He’s only owned in 29% of FOX Fantasy baseball leagues, and could help if your pitching staff has been bitten by the injury bug.

After Tommy John surgery in 2015, Cardinals starter Lance Lynn has re-emerged as an important piece of St. Louis’ pitching staff. In three starts, Lynn punched out 13 batters and kept his WHIP at a respectable 1.10. The fly in the ointment for both Lynn and Nova is their lack of run support, which can cost you points in leagues which value wins over quality starts. Last night, was a perfect example as St. Louis and Pittsburgh combined to leave 13 guys on base.