MLB Quick Hits: Injuries spoil Week Two

Injury Roundup
Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his elbow injury, per Sportsnet. Happ is currently listed as day-to-day. In addition, starter Aaron Sanchez will reportedly see a hand specialist about his blister issues.
Dodgers’ starter Rich Hill is day-to-day after leaving Sunday’s game when he aggravated a blister, according to MLB.com.
Miguel Cabrera is listed as day-to-day after exiting Sunday’s game with back tightness. According to The Detroit News, Cabrera will receive treatment Monday.
Injury Roundup, Pt. II
MASN Sports is reporting Orioles’ pitcher Zach Britton will not undergo an MRI for his forearm strain which sent him to the 10-day DL. The Baltimore Sun also reported that the strain is closer to his wrist than his elbow.
Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien has been added to the 10-day DL for a lingering wrist issue. The A’s have ordered a CT scan to take place Monday.
Carlos Correa (hand) is expected to play Monday against the Angels, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Ozuna in the zone
Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna (OF-40) is on an absolute tear to start the season. Ozuna has driven in a league-leading 18 RBI and owns a .404 batting average. His 2017 batting average on balls in play is .438, up from .321 for his career and most certainly playing a role in his early season success. That said, Ozuna should be a strong fantasy option going forward.
Pineda snuffs out Cards
Yankees starter Michael Pineda stifled the Cardinals offense on Sunday. Pineda threw seven innings allowing just two earned runs and fanning six. Pineda’s last two starts have been excellent with seven plus innings and two or fewer earned runs allowed in each. Despite the long ball continuing to bite him, Pineda’s 2017 K/9 is currently at a career high 11.29.
Mancini continues power display
The Trey Mancini power surge continued this weekend after he belted another two homers in an 11-4 victory over Toronto. In just 12 career games, Mancini has seven homers and 14 RBI. It should be noted that he’s struck out 10 times in those 12 games, but the power is enticing.
Miggy hammers Tribe
Miguel Cabrera broke out of his slump against the Indians … he tallied five hits in three games including a three run homer on Friday … Jose Ramirez also broke out of his slump … he’s hitting the ball all over the place with multi-hit games in three of his last four … Bryce Harper is mashing … his .333 batting average is 90 points higher than 2016 and he rocked the Phillies to the tune of five RBI, two homers and the walk-off bomb to center field … Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez struck out 11 Yankees in 5 1/3 innings Saturday, surrendering just two earned runs … Martinez’s 2017 K/9 rose to 12.23 after the outing.
Thames belts four HR
Comeback kid Eric Thames finds himself ranked number one in the majors with six home runs. Thames crushed four dingers in three games this weekend, continuing his fairytale start to 2017. Thames is the proud owner of a .368/.455/.921 slash line and has just one hitless game all year.
Gonzalez dominating
Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez is absolutely dealing. He engineered quality starts in all three of his games this season and never surrendered more than two earned runs. The best thing about Gonzalez? He’s keeping the ball in the park. He’s sporting a 9.1% home run to fly ball ratio in three outings, down from 2016’s 12.5%.
Dyson crumbles again
How long can the Ranger’s continue to trot out Sam Dyson? The closer already has three blown saves this season and a 27.00 ERA. How is it even possible for a closer to have two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings? For comparison, Milwaukee’s Neftali Feliz has six strikeouts in four innings pitched. Throw in a hideous 4.38 WHIP and you’ve got ingredients for the foulest bullpen gumbo this side of the Mississippi. Look for Matt Bush and Jeremy Jeffress to be in the mix at closer very soon.
Colon inconsistent
Since his Opening Day start, Bartolo Colon has been hit or miss … in his second start he lasted just four innings and gave up six earned … Sunday he hurled seven innings, allowing just one run and punching out six … Tampa Bay continues to score runs … they have three starters hitting .300+ (Corey Dickerson, Logan Morrison, and Steven Souza, Jr.) and have scored the third most runs in the American League … Twins second baseman Brian Dozier hit an inside the park home run Sunday … the homer was Dozier’s second of the season and comes just one day after missing Saturday’s game with a sore right knee.
Daily Fantasy
