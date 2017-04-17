MLB Quick Hits: Injuries spoil Week Two

Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his elbow injury, per Sportsnet. Happ is currently listed as day-to-day. In addition, starter Aaron Sanchez will reportedly see a hand specialist about his blister issues.

Dodgers’ starter Rich Hill is day-to-day after leaving Sunday’s game when he aggravated a blister, according to MLB.com.

Miguel Cabrera is listed as day-to-day after exiting Sunday’s game with back tightness. According to The Detroit News, Cabrera will receive treatment Monday.