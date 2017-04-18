MLB receives overall C+ in racial, gender hiring practices

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) As Major League Baseball celebrates the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, a diversity report finds that the league could do a better job of identifying and hiring minority and female candidates for top decision-making levels.

The annual report card released Tuesday by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida shows a drop-off from a year ago on MLB’s racial and gender hiring practices. Major League Baseball received a B in racial hiring, a C for gender hiring and an overall grade of C+.

The league scored an 82 in racial hiring, down from 90.5 last year, and went from a 74.3 in gender hiring to 70 this year. Overall, MLB scored 76, which is down from last year’s 82.4.

Online: http://www.tidesport.org

