MLB to shorten spring training in 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — For everyone who thinks spring training is too long, help is on the way — a little, anyway.

Spring training will be shortened by two days starting in 2018, when new restrictions in Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement take effect on game times for regular-season getaway days.

The voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players will be 43 days before the major league opener instead of 45, according to a copy of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press. For other players, the date will be 38 days ahead instead of 40.

The change was tied to spreading each team’s 162 regular-season games over 187 days, up from 183.