MLB: Where Is the Love for Free Agent Travis Wood?

Following a great run with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, MLB free agent Travis Wood remains unsigned as the year nears an end.

As the 2016 calendar approaches its end, southpaw free agent Travis Wood remains a free agent. Although far from being the most highly regarded among the baseball nomads this offseason, Wood did play a pivotal role for the Chicago Cubs this year. He was their primary left-handed option out of the bullpen all season long during the Cubs’ quest to make history.

Wood is more than someone solely enlisted to face lefties. He has proven in the past that he can make longer appearances. His primary strength last year, however, was how well he handled left-handed hitters. He held them to just a .128/.208/.239 slash line. Based on how much value was placed on the bullpen, particularly in the postseason, Wood should earn himself a healthy contract this offseason.

Appearing in 77 games total during the 2016 regular season, Wood managed to go 4-0 with a 2.95 ERA over the 61 innings pitched. The big difference in games pitched and innings immediately tells us how Joe Maddon chose to frequently use him often in clutch situations to get just one or two outs. Wood was successful with this responsibility. However, it has not led to much love in free agency thus far.

After playing such a big, important role for the Cubs in 2016, it’s somewhat of a mystery why Wood remains unsigned. He’s better in relief, but still more than capable at starting. Likely, whoever does sign him will toss him into a relief role with the emergency starter label also attached. This versatility should have landed him a gig already or at least a little more frequent interest. Wood is a guy who may have been successful enough in relief last year to warrant another chance to earn more starts with whichever teams chooses to sign him.

Wood is now two years removed from the 2014 season. This was a significant year for him as it was his last as a full-time starter. Wood finished that year at a unfavorable 8-13 with a 5.03 ERA.

Only one year earlier, Wood did show signs of a bright future in the Cubs’ rotation. A 9-12 record in 2013 was largely due to how poor the play was around him. Wood still managed to deliver a 3.11 ERA while logging 200 innings on the nose. Thanks to this success, he was an All-Star in 2013 at the ripe age of 26-years-old.

This success was short-lived as the poor 2014 added a short leash to his future. By 2015, he lost his role as a regular starter for the Cubs. Wood would make only 9 starts all year long. He made up for it by providing them with the bulk of his appearances out of the bullpen. He’d ultimately finish the year at 5-4 with a 3.84 ERA and an uncharacteristic 10.5 strikeouts per 9.

By the time the 2016 season rolled around, Wood had solidified himself as a strong option in relief. Specifically due to his mastery against left-handed hitters, he can now be seen as somewhat of a left-handed specialist. Also capable of pitching regularly on short rest, Wood was a secret weapon behind the likes of Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, and Kyle Hendricks throughout 2016.

Plenty of teams should remain in the mix for Wood this offseason. The Toronto Blue Jays’ loss of Brett Cecil to the St. Louis Cardinals should have them paying attention to Wood. The Washington Nationals are also one to consider. Their left-handed relief options aren’t all that consistent. They also lack depth at starting pitching beyond the current starting five now that they’ve traded away the farm.

Then there are teams like the Miami Marlins. These fringe MLB playoff teams could use more experience and another starting pitcher. Should he wish to guarantee himself starts, Wood may always choose to land himself on a non-playoff contender’s roster.

Love for Wood has not been too strong this winter. Possibly due to his low strikeout and high walk rate in 2016, general managers see last year as a bit of a mirage. Nevertheless, Wood is someone with plenty to contribute and a very recent record of thriving in important situations.

