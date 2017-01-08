The mixed martial arts community had a lot to say about Meryl Streep’s recent comments surrounding the sport.

It’s safe to say Meryl Streep is not a fan of mixed martial arts.

On Sunday night, while receiving a lifetime achievement award at the 2017 Golden Globes, Streep seized the opportunity to take aim at the recent wave of politics using immigration reform to push there agendas on the United States populations.

Specifically pointing out Donald Trump, the multiple time Oscar winner claimed that if the President Elect did indeed kick out all of the immigrants in the Hollywood…well the public would be left with far less entertainment.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts,” said Streep.

Needless to say, the MMA community had a lot to say on the matter

Meryl Streep: “Hollywood is full of foreigners and if you kick us all out, you’d have nothing to watch but football and MMA” #GoldenGlobes — HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep said only entertainment w/o liberals are football & MMA. Remember that next time an actor lectures about diversity. #BlackList — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 9, 2017

LOL at MMA fans mad at old lady actress Meryl Streep. Relax. — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep said if it weren’t for H’wood all we’d have to watch was football & MMA. In other words, if you watch that, you’re beneath her. — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) January 9, 2017

Hey, I don’t care about Meryl Streep’s opinion about MMA anymore than I care about Skip Bayless’s or Shannon Sharpe’s. — Luke Thomas (@SBNLukeThomas) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep: “…All you’ll have to watch is football and MMA which is not the arts!” Hmm, is she talking about Mixed Martial ARTS? — Michael Hutchinson (@TheMikeyHutch) January 9, 2017

Who in the world ever expected Meryl Streep to win a Golden Globe lifetime achievement award and then go pick a fight with MMA? Wild. — KFC (@KFCBarstool) January 9, 2017

Someone tell #MerylStreep that mma has tons of foreigners. So we would only have football to watch. — Soup (@sean_soup) January 9, 2017

Why Meryl Streep come for MMA? ???? — Sexton Hardcastle (@QuanElway) January 9, 2017

As much as I respect Meryl Streep as an artist, MMA is indeed an art. It’s dedication and craft, as much as acting, singing or painting. — Scott McCarthy (@BrooklynNetsGuy) January 9, 2017

The GOP should just play Meryl Streep’s line about MMA every day on every channel ahead of the 2020 presidential election. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) January 9, 2017

But while the fight fans rallied around there sport, none were more vocal that UFC lightweight champion, and Irish superstar, Conor McGregor’s legions of fans.

I need Conor McGregor to knock Meryl Streep the fuck out — KFC (@KFCBarstool) January 9, 2017

wow Meryl Streep vs Conor McGregor at UFC 208 book it — Jon Caramanica (@joncaramanica) January 9, 2017

BREAKING: UFC 209 main event

Conor McGregor vs Meryl Streep???? — Brian J. Haddad (@BrianJHaddad) January 9, 2017

UFC 215 Conor Mcgregor vs Meryl Streep now that’s television lemme tell ya — Miles Kennefick (@Mike_adelic_) January 9, 2017

Conor McGregor wearing a Meryl Streep t shirt next fight #MMA — Michelle McCormick (@TexMex817) January 9, 2017

I am SO OFFENDED Meryl Streep. Conor McGregor is from Ireland, k? That negates your whole spiel — Billy Brunstrom (@Billythe_kid_) January 9, 2017

It will be interesting to see if the any of the major fight promotions, such as the UFC or Bellator MMA, or any of the fighters themelves, release a formal statement on the matter. Given the magnitude of Streep’s celebrity status, and the platform she used to send her message, she is most certainly the most high profile individual to take issue with the sport in recent years.

Combine this with, UFC President Dana White speaking the Republic National Convention in support of Trumps, and it’s safe to say MMA has never seen this much attentnion from the mainstream media.

