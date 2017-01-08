The mixed martial arts community had a lot to say about Meryl Streep’s recent comments surrounding the sport.
It’s safe to say Meryl Streep is not a fan of mixed martial arts.
On Sunday night, while receiving a lifetime achievement award at the 2017 Golden Globes, Streep seized the opportunity to take aim at the recent wave of politics using immigration reform to push there agendas on the United States populations.
Specifically pointing out Donald Trump, the multiple time Oscar winner claimed that if the President Elect did indeed kick out all of the immigrants in the Hollywood…well the public would be left with far less entertainment.
“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts,” said Streep.
Needless to say, the MMA community had a lot to say on the matter
But while the fight fans rallied around there sport, none were more vocal that UFC lightweight champion, and Irish superstar, Conor McGregor’s legions of fans.
It will be interesting to see if the any of the major fight promotions, such as the UFC or Bellator MMA, or any of the fighters themelves, release a formal statement on the matter. Given the magnitude of Streep’s celebrity status, and the platform she used to send her message, she is most certainly the most high profile individual to take issue with the sport in recent years.
Combine this with, UFC President Dana White speaking the Republic National Convention in support of Trumps, and it’s safe to say MMA has never seen this much attentnion from the mainstream media.