Mob in western Myanmar kills Rohingya despite police guards

A mob in Myanmar’s western Rakhine State has killed a member of the Muslim Rohingya ethnic minority who had been on a police-guarded trip from the displacement camp where he lives to the city that many Rohingya were forced to flee five years ago.

The dead man was one of seven given a ride Tuesday by police to the dock area of Sittwe, the Rakhine capital, to purchase some boats. The Rohingya are normally confined to the camp, and police provide rides in a closed truck to both restrict and protect them.

Police and one of the men said the group was attacked by at least 100 members of the Buddhist Rakhine ethnic group, whose violent assaults in 2012 drove most Rohingya residents from their Sittwe homes.