Mocks roundup: Suns to choose between Fox, Jackson, Tatum

A roundup of what national mock drafts predict the Suns will to with the No. 4 picks in Thursday night’s NBA draft.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
D-backs sign first-round pick Pavin Smith
5 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: D-backs rally in 7th only to see Rockies counter in 8th
1 day ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Fuentes’ first career HR caps D-backs comeback
3 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Godley strong before D-backs’ bats come to life late
4 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Blanco’s blast powers D-backs to another comeback win
5 days ago
Storytime with Gracie: No love in Philly, brother
5 days ago