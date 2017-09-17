Model goes from Chipotle to runway in 10 days after being discovered

One minute, Remington Williams was scrubbing dishes at a fast food restaurant in Austin, Texas.

The next, she’s strutting down the catwalk at New York Fashion Week alongside the world’s top models.

A scout just happened to notice Williams at the Chipotle where she worked two weeks ago and whisked her off to New York to sign a modeling contract with DNA Models — following in the footsteps of Linda Evangelista and Natalia Vodianova.

After hanging up her kitchen gloves, the long-limbed redhead donned Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs and Sies Marjan, walking in their Fashion Week shows alongside big names like Gigi Hadid and Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber.

With little time to practice her walk before the shows, she turned to Calvin Klein designer Raf Simons.

“During my callback, Raf Simons personally taught me how to walk,” Williams told Vogue.

“He could have picked any model, but he believed in me so much that he took the time to help me so that I could do his show.”

Now the model is preparing for European shows by wearing heels to the grocery store near her apartment.

“Models do not get enough credit for walking in those crazy shoes — they make it look so easy!” she said.

Originally from Denver, Colorado, Williams is a graphic design student and longtime fashion fan who says she “will never stop creating art, no matter what I am doing in my life.”

News of her achievement sparked an outpouring of support on Facebook, where old friends congratulated Williams, saying: “Stay sweet and enjoy this incredible new chapter of your life.”

“This has been your dream since we were in first grade!” one friend wrote.

“You’re amazing and totally deserve this. Have so much fun.”

Another wrote: “I knew it was just a matter of time!”

Williams replied: “Thank you so much for helping me in my journey. You along with many other people are a huge part of how I made it this far. I will be forever grateful.”

This article originally appeared on News.com.au.