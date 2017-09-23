Model slams Twitter user who mocked her smile

Things have been going great for Symone Lu. The 19-year-old model strutted down the Chromat runway during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9 and even caught the attention of Vogue in doing so. However, on Sept. 18, one Twitter user tried to bring Lu down by mocking her smile.

Creating a meme of Lu using side-by-photos, @Girlthatsslim had featured an image of a small child smiling a picture of Lu where her lips are zipped, contrasted by the child looking repulsed at Lu flaunting a grin, minus one tooth. Then, when Twitter users jumped to defend Lu’s gorgeous beam, a fake Twitter account impersonating Lu answered back, BuzzFeed reports.

Unfazed, she was quick to take action. “It was b[r]ought to my attention that I was getting bullied on an app I don’t even use,” Lu wrote. And for the Twitter troll, the teen model had just one line.

“I WALKED FOR VOGUE THOUGH ! I LOVE MY SMILE” she tweeted. “I’m very happy and confident about my smile lol next time share my @ and booking info,” she added.

Lu’s smart retort went more viral than the nasty meme did, gathering over 121,000 likes and 35,000 retweets. The Twitterverse further showered her in praise, sharing photos of their own smiles in support, too.

“So many amazing women and men standing up for me and they don’t even know me. Bless you all” Lu wrote in reply. “No sense of being down/insecure about appearance. That can always change! What’s on the inside matters so much more”, she told one supportive user.

Describing herself as “America’s Next Top Savage” in her Instagram bio, this savvy model doesn’t seem likely to take nonsense from any critics anytime soon.

