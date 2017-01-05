Moelgg defies strong winds to claim 1st WCup win in 8 years

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) Manfred Moelgg of Italy won a men’s World Cup night slalom in tough weather conditions on Thursday for his third career victory, but first in almost eight years.

After dense snowfall in the opening run, Moelgg defied strong winds in the final leg on the Crveni Spust course to beat Felix Neureuther of Germany by 0.72 seconds, and Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway by 0.77.

Moelgg’s previous World Cup win in February 2009 came in a slalom in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Marcel Hirscher of Austria was sixth and remained in the overall lead.

Manuel Feller of Austria, who led after the first run, straddled the second gate of his final run.

American Mark Engel, who was third after the opening leg, also failed to finish.