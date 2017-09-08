Molina featured in prospect duel of the day

Bauers accounted for both runs in Triple-A Durham’s 2-0 win over Indianapolis in Game 2 of the best-of-five International League semifinals on Thursday, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a run-scoring single. It was the second straight multi-hit game for the No. 88 overall prospect, whose hot bat has the Bulls within one game of moving on to the IL Finals.

Pitcher to watch: Matt Manning (Tigers’ No. 2), West Michigan vs. Dayton (7 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

Manning, MLBPipeline.com’s No. 69 overall prospect, will take the mound for Class A West Michigan Friday in a must-win Game 3 in the first round of the Midwest League playoffs. The 19-year-old right-hander spun a gem in his final regular-season start, as he tied his career high with nine strikeouts while completing five scoreless innings. Overall, Manning posted a 3.18 ERA with 62 strikeouts and 25 walks in 51 innings (14 starts) this season across two levels.

Duel of the day: Justus Sheffield (Yankees’ No. 5) vs. Marcos Molina (Mets’ No. 8), Trenton vs. Binghamton (7 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

Sheffield, 21, was cruising through his first Double-A campaign until he landed on the disabled list with an oblique strain in July. The No. 90 overall prospect didn’t rejoin Trenton’s rotation until Sept. 3, when he allowed two earned runs on five hits over three innings in his final regular-season start. He’ll take the mound Friday in Game 3 of the best-of-five Eastern League semifinals, with Trenton and Binghamton tied 1-1.

Molina, meanwhile, is set to make his first postseason start after completing seven innings in three of his last four regular-season turns for Binghamton. Though Tommy John surgery wiped out Molina’s entire 2016 campaign, the 22-year-old right-hander has returned fully healthy to post a 3.21 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 86 strikeouts over 106 2/3 frames (17 starts) between Binghamton and Class A Advanced St. Lucie.

Friday’s Top 100 prospect probables

No. 61 Chance Adams (Yankees’ No. 3) vs. Elniery Garcia (Phillies’ No. 19), Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Lehigh Valley (7:05 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

No. 78 Adrian Morejon (Padres’ No. 5), Fort Wayne vs. Bowling Green (7:05 p.m. ET)

More top prospect probables

Anthony Banda (D-backs’ No. 4), Reno at El Paso (Triple-A)

Nick Kingham (Pirates’ No. 8), Indianapolis vs. Durham (Triple-A)

Ryan Helsley (Cardinals’ No. 23), Memphis at Colorado Springs (Triple-A)

Tanner Scott (Orioles’ No. 6), Bowie vs. Altoona (Double-A)

Joey Lucchesi (Padres’ No. 8) vs. Casey Meisner (A’s No. 25), San Antonio at Midland (Double-A)

Genesis Cabrera (Rays’ No. 15), Montgomery vs. Chattanooga (Double-A)

Trevor Richards (Marlins’ No. 18), Jacksonville vs. Pensacola (Double-A)

Alec Mills (Cubs’ No. 20), Myrtle Beach vs. Down East (Class A Advanced)

Michael Rucker (Cubs’ No. 29), Down East at Myrtle Beach Game 2 (Class A Advanced)

Bryan Mata (Red Sox’s No. 15), Greenville vs. Charleston (Class A)

Tyler Watson (Twins’ No. 18), Cedar Rapids at Kane County (Class A)

Trevor Oaks (Dodgers’ No. 14), Ogden vs. Idaho Falls (Rookie)