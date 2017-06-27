Molly Bish: New video released 17 years after teen vanished

Molly Bish disappeared from her lifeguarding stand in Massachusetts 17 years ago; today, her family released a new video while trying to piece together the details.

In 2000, the 16-year-old girl was dropped off at her lifeguarding job at Comins Pond in Warren, WWLP reported. When her parents returned to pick her up, she was nowhere to be found.

In 2003, her remains were found in the woods of Palmer, five miles away from the pond. Investigators beleive she was abducted and killed but no one has been charged for her death.

On the 17th anniversary of her dissapearnce, Molly’s mother, Magi Bish, put out a message to her abductor. “To the man who took Molly Bish, does June 27, 2000, mean anything to you?” the mother asked.

Magi recounted the story of her last morning with her daughter before she disappeared, as well as the police investigation that followed.

Magi noticed a suspicious car at the pond the day before Molly vanished. The man was in the white car. He still has not been identified. Other persons of interest have been identified over the course of the 17-year investigation.

The Bish family had moved to Massachusetts from Detroit hoping for a safer home to raise the children.

The 6-minute video included interviews with Molly’s siblings and a state police investigator, and concluded with an appeal for anyone with information about the case to come forward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.