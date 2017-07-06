Mom accused of killing 4 kids, husband in Georgia home

A woman is accused of stabbing her four children and husband to death inside a Georgia home Thursday morning, police said.

Officers found the bodies after responding to a stabbing at a home in Loganville, about 30 miles east of Atlanta. A woman had called 911 just before 5 a.m., Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Another child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released the names of the people who died, but said the four children were under the age of 10 and the man was in his mid-30s.

The woman was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived at the scene. Police called it a “horrendous crime,” adding that it’s unclear what the motive is at this time.

Neighbors told WSB-TV that the woman was in the home with the dead family members for as long as 24 hours before police had arrived.

Another person also said the family moved there from Illinois about a month ago and that the woman’s dad had recently died.

