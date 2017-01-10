Mom arrested after malnourished son found locked in bathroom

Police say a southern Utah mother is under arrest after a seriously malnourished 12-year-old boy was found locked in a filthy bathroom.

The Spectrum newspaper in St. George reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2ieNbT3) that the child’s father discovered him in the feces-strewn bathroom that had two latches on the door and a few empty cans of beans in the shower.

Court documents say the child weighed just 30 pounds and was hospitalized.

The 36-year-old Toquerville woman was arrested on suspicion of child abuse. The Associated Press is not naming her to avoid identifying the boy. Her lawyer did not immediately return a call for comment.

Police say the woman said the boy wanted to sleep in the bathroom and that she tried to feed him protein shakes.