Mom facing jail over refusal to vaccinate son

A Michigan mother has one week to get her 9-year-old son vaccinated or will face jail time, after an Oakland County judge sided with the child’s father.

“I would rather sit behind bars for standing up for what I believe in, than giving in to something I strongly don’t believe in,” Rebecca Bredow told 7 Action News.

Bredow, a mother-of-two, said she and her now-ex-husband agreed at the time of their child’s birth that they would delay and space out vaccines for their son.

“It wasn’t until they started grouping them together that I backed off of doing vaccines,” she told 7 Action News.

Bredow said she educated herself and chose waivers available under Michigan state law, which allows for vaccine exemption based on religious, personal or medical beliefs.

“I believe in the choice of the parent to make the right decision based on their knowledge of vaccines,” she told 7 Action News.

But the boy’s father disagrees, and took their battle to court. A judge ordered Bredow to have her son vaccinated within one week, or face an undetermined amount of jail time.

“I feel like my rights as a parent have been taken away,” she told 7 Action News.