Mom shares harrowing picture of hospitalized daughter to warn others on ecstasy

By FOX News -
Ecstasy pills, which contain MDMA as their main chemical, are pictured in this undated handout photo courtesy of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). (REUTERS/U.S. DEA/Handout via Reuters)

A mother has pleaded with youngsters to avoid taking Ecstasy – after posting pictures of her teenage daughter in a coma after she popped a pill.

Devastated Kerry Robinson took to Facebook to reveal the shocking dangers of taking the class-A drug.

She added to her warning by showing her 16 year-old daughter Leah in a hospital coma after taking Ecstasy over Christmas.

Kerry, of Wigan, a town in Greater Manchester, England, explained how her family’s own scare with Ecstasy came after Leah took what was believed to be the drug at a local party.

