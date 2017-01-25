45.6 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Mom shares video of 'hitting' her baby to raise awareness of life-threatening...

Mom shares video of &#039;hitting&#039; her baby to raise awareness of life-threatening illness

By FOX News -
59
the-sun.png

(Facebook/Daisy Evans Journey)

(Facebook/Daisy Evans Journey)

A caring mother has been targeted by trolls after filming herself treating her ill baby by tapping her on the chest.

Sam Carrier was accused of being a child-beater by ignorant social media users when she uploaded the video to a Facebook page to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis.

More on this…

The crippling illness causes breathing problems as the lungs fill with sticky mucus and eventually stop working.

One way of treating it involves performing air clearance techniques like tapping the chest to help clear the lungs.

Click for more from The Sun.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB