Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 2017 schedule

When does the 2017 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series season kickoff?
It won’t be long until NASCAR fans are hearing “Drivers, start your engines” in their sleep when the 2017 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series season fires up later in February.
This is the first year that the top NASCAR circuit is sponsored by Monster Energy. Nextel was the main sponsor from 2004-2007 until it switched to Sprint from 2008-2016. Sprint took over the naming rights after acquiring Nextel.
Another change to NASCAR this year is a series of modifications to the point system. This includes the introduction of stages within each race. These changes shouldn’t cause major confusion to the fans or take away from the sport itself.
The Monster Energy Cup Series drivers’ first action of the year comes on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway. It’s the first of three events for these drivers starting with the Advanced Auto Parts Clash. After that, the Can-Am Duels take place on Thursday before the most popular race of the season, the Daytona 500, officially kicks off the season on Sunday, Feb. 26.
These three events in a nine-day stretch test the drivers’ endurance and skills to the max. It will be a busy time for the drivers and crews alike. On the other hand, fans love this time of year as they get to see their favorite drivers compete as the season gets underway.
The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series season is very demanding as it lasts from February to November with not many weekends off in between. Buckle in, racing fans, there will be a lot of action in 2017. Jimmie Johnson’s title defense begins at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 26 on Fox.
Here’s the complete schedule:
REGULAR SEASON
- Sat. 2/18 – Advance Auto Parts Clash (non-points) – Daytona International Speedway
- Thu. 2/23 – Can-Am Duels at Daytona – Daytona International Speedway
- Sun. 2/26 – Daytona 500 – Daytona International Speedway
- Sun. 3/5 – Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 – Atlanta Motor Speedway
- Sun. 3/12 – Kobalt 400 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway
- Sun. 3/19 – Camping World 500(k) – Phoenix International Raceway
- Sun. 3/26 – Auto Club 400 – Auto Club Speedway
- Sun. 4/2 – STP 500 – Martinsville Speedway
- Sun. 4/9 – O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 – Texas Motor Speedway
- Sun. 4/23 – Food City 500 – Bristol Motor Speedway
- Sun. 4/30 – Toyota Owners 400 – Richmond International Raceway
- Sun. 5/7 – GEICO 500 – Talladega Superspeedway
- Sat. 5/13 – Go Bowling 400 – Kansas Speedway
- Sat. 5/20 – All-Star Race (official name TBD) – Charlotte Motor Speedway
- Sun. 5/28 – Coca-Cola 600 – Charlotte Motor Speedway
- Sun. 6/4 – AAA 400 Drive for Autism – Dover International Speedway
- Sun. 6/11 – Pocono 400 – Pocono Raceway
- Sun. 6/18 – FireKeepers Casino 400 – Michigan International Speedway
- Sun. 6/25 – Toyota/Save Mart 350 – Sonoma Raceway
- Sat. 7/1 – Coke Zero 400 – Daytona International Speedway
- Sat. 7/8 – Quaker State 400 – Kentucky Speedway
- Sun. 7/16 – New Hampshire 301 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway
- Sun. 7/23 – Crown Royal Presents the ‘Your Hero’s Name Here’ 400 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Sun. 7/30 – Pennsylvania 400 – Pocono Raceway
- Sun. 8/6 – TBA 355 at the Glen – Watkins Glen International
- Sun. 8/13 – Pure Michigan 400 – Michigan International Speedway
- Sat. 8/19 – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race – Bristol Motor Speedway
- Sun. 9/3 – Bojangles’ Southern 500 – Darlington Raceway
- Sat. 9/9 – Federated Auto Parts 400 – Richmond International Raceway
CHASE FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP
Round of 16
- Sun. 9/17 – Chicagoland 400 – Chicagoland Speedway
- Sun. 9/24 – New England 300 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway
- Sun. 10/1 – Delaware 400 – Dover International Speedway
Round of 12
- Sat. 10/7 – Bank of America 500 – Charlotte Motor Speedway
- Sun. 10/15 – Alabama 500 – Talladega Superspeedway
- Sun. 10/22 – Hollywood Casino 400 – Kansas Speedway
Round of 8
- Sun. 10/29 – Goody’s Fast Relief 500 – Martinsville Speedway
- Sun. 11/5 – AAA Texas 500 – Texas Motor Speedway
- Sun. 11/12 – Can-Am 500(k) – Phoenix International Raceway
Championship Round
- Sun. 11/19 – Ford EcoBoost 400 – Homestead-Miami Speedway
