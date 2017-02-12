Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 2017 schedule

When does the 2017 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series season kickoff?

It won’t be long until NASCAR fans are hearing “Drivers, start your engines” in their sleep when the 2017 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series season fires up later in February.

This is the first year that the top NASCAR circuit is sponsored by Monster Energy. Nextel was the main sponsor from 2004-2007 until it switched to Sprint from 2008-2016. Sprint took over the naming rights after acquiring Nextel.

Another change to NASCAR this year is a series of modifications to the point system. This includes the introduction of stages within each race. These changes shouldn’t cause major confusion to the fans or take away from the sport itself.

The Monster Energy Cup Series drivers’ first action of the year comes on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway. It’s the first of three events for these drivers starting with the Advanced Auto Parts Clash. After that, the Can-Am Duels take place on Thursday before the most popular race of the season, the Daytona 500, officially kicks off the season on Sunday, Feb. 26.

These three events in a nine-day stretch test the drivers’ endurance and skills to the max. It will be a busy time for the drivers and crews alike. On the other hand, fans love this time of year as they get to see their favorite drivers compete as the season gets underway.

The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series season is very demanding as it lasts from February to November with not many weekends off in between. Buckle in, racing fans, there will be a lot of action in 2017. Jimmie Johnson’s title defense begins at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 26 on Fox.

Here’s the complete schedule:

REGULAR SEASON

Sat. 2/18 – Advance Auto Parts Clash (non-points) – Daytona International Speedway

Thu. 2/23 – Can-Am Duels at Daytona – Daytona International Speedway

Sun. 2/26 – Daytona 500 – Daytona International Speedway

Sun. 3/5 – Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 – Atlanta Motor Speedway

Sun. 3/12 – Kobalt 400 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sun. 3/19 – Camping World 500(k) – Phoenix International Raceway

Sun. 3/26 – Auto Club 400 – Auto Club Speedway

Sun. 4/2 – STP 500 – Martinsville Speedway

Sun. 4/9 – O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 – Texas Motor Speedway

Sun. 4/23 – Food City 500 – Bristol Motor Speedway

Sun. 4/30 – Toyota Owners 400 – Richmond International Raceway

Sun. 5/7 – GEICO 500 – Talladega Superspeedway

Sat. 5/13 – Go Bowling 400 – Kansas Speedway

Sat. 5/20 – All-Star Race (official name TBD) – Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sun. 5/28 – Coca-Cola 600 – Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sun. 6/4 – AAA 400 Drive for Autism – Dover International Speedway

Sun. 6/11 – Pocono 400 – Pocono Raceway

Sun. 6/18 – FireKeepers Casino 400 – Michigan International Speedway

Sun. 6/25 – Toyota/Save Mart 350 – Sonoma Raceway

Sat. 7/1 – Coke Zero 400 – Daytona International Speedway

Sat. 7/8 – Quaker State 400 – Kentucky Speedway

Sun. 7/16 – New Hampshire 301 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Sun. 7/23 – Crown Royal Presents the ‘Your Hero’s Name Here’ 400 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Sun. 7/30 – Pennsylvania 400 – Pocono Raceway

Sun. 8/6 – TBA 355 at the Glen – Watkins Glen International

Sun. 8/13 – Pure Michigan 400 – Michigan International Speedway

Sat. 8/19 – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race – Bristol Motor Speedway

Sun. 9/3 – Bojangles’ Southern 500 – Darlington Raceway

Sat. 9/9 – Federated Auto Parts 400 – Richmond International Raceway

CHASE FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Round of 16

Sun. 9/17 – Chicagoland 400 – Chicagoland Speedway

Sun. 9/24 – New England 300 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Sun. 10/1 – Delaware 400 – Dover International Speedway

Round of 12

Sat. 10/7 – Bank of America 500 – Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sun. 10/15 – Alabama 500 – Talladega Superspeedway

Sun. 10/22 – Hollywood Casino 400 – Kansas Speedway

Round of 8

Sun. 10/29 – Goody’s Fast Relief 500 – Martinsville Speedway

Sun. 11/5 – AAA Texas 500 – Texas Motor Speedway

Sun. 11/12 – Can-Am 500(k) – Phoenix International Raceway

Championship Round

Sun. 11/19 – Ford EcoBoost 400 – Homestead-Miami Speedway

