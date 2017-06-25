Monster Energy Series playoff outlook after Sonoma

Kevin Harvick’s victory at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday made him the 11th different winner of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and brought the playoff picture into a little sharper focus.

Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 was the 16th of 26 races in the Cup regular season. After the 26th race, 16 drivers will advance to the playoffs. Those 16 drivers will consist of drivers who have won regular season races and if there are fewer than 16 winners, the non-winners with the most points.

Here’s who’s in the playoffs as of now: