Monster Jam-racing mom shows girls they can do anything

Monster Jam truck driver Candice Jolly brings a specific philosophy and approach to her professional and personal life, telling Fox news that “it doesn’t matter if you’re the best, but as long as you do what is best for you and you try your [hardest], you can’t be upset by that.”

Jolly joined the Monster Jam circuit in 2007 with her behemoth truck named Monster Mutt Dalmatian: a 12-foot-tall by 10-foot-wide, 12,000-poud vehicle which she launches 30 feet through the air during races.

Out of the 88 Monster Jam truck drivers in 2018 season, Jolly is only one of 10 women in the sport, and she feels it is her duty to show young women who attend Monster Jam events that “they can do anything they want to [if they] set their goals high and keep striving toward them.”

Growing up in Naples, Fla., in a large extended family, Jolly says she was inspired by her father to pursue her dreams to race monster trucks. Since she was 8-years old, she could always be found behind the wheels of high-performance vehicles like go-karts, drag racers, and even swamp buggies.

When Jolly is not racing Monster Mutt, she’s juggling work as a restaurant general manger and real estate agent. She also races barrel horses and runs a non-profit that provides therapeutic horseback riding for children who have Autism and Down Syndrome.

But it’s Jolly’s love of the excitement, and continuing inspiration she receives from her multi-generational fans that keeps her coming back to Monster Jam.

“You come into a huge stadium, you’ve got 60,000 fans screaming your name and cheering for you…you never lose that adrenaline rush,” she says.

Jolly thinks there’s also a lot of potential for Monster Jam to be a family sport, explaining that “there are a lot of things in this world that take families and break them apart, but that’s not what Monster Jam does; it brings families together.”

In fact, her passion for the monster truck business may soon become a family business. Jolly’s 11-year old son is already finding success on the junior racing circuit.