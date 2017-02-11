Montana beats Northern Arizona 76-59, wins 3rd straight

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) Jared Samuelson scored a career-best 20 points to lead Montana to a 76-59 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

The Grizzlies (13-13, 8-5 Big Sky) have won three straight since snapping a four-game skid. Northern Arizona (7-19, 4-9) had its four-game home win streak snapped and has lost three of its last four games.

Samuelson, a freshman, was 7 of 9 from the field. Ahmaad Rorie added 14 points for Montana, which shot 54 percent (29 of 54) from the field.

Ako Kaluna had 13 points and Marcus DeBerry 12 to lead the Lumberjacks.

Montana took the lead for good midway through the first half and led 37-31 at halftime. Northern Arizona pulled to 44-41 before the Grizzlies used a 10-0 run and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

