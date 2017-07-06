Montana earthquake: 5.8 magnitude tremor felt in region

The U.S. Geological Survey tweeted early Thursday that a magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit western Montana at about 12:30 a.m. local time.

The quake’s epicenter was in Lincoln, which is just outside Missoula. Some Twitter users posted feeling tremors as far away as Spokane.

There have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Independent Record reports that people felt the earthquake as far away as Bozeman, Idaho, and Great Falls.

The newspaper says the temblor was strong enough to knock items off shelves and walls residents of Helena, which is about 34 miles away from the quake’s epicenter.

A 76-year-old Helena resident said it was the strongest quake he had ever felt.

Ray Anderson said his wife told him the temblor woke up the dogs but it didn’t cause any damage.

Carolyn Kennedy, who lives in South Calgary, said she felt about 20 seconds “of waves” from the tremors. She said she felt “several waves.”

“We heard rumbling noises,” she messaged FoxNews.com. She said perfume bottles shook on her desk.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche and The Associated Press contributed to this report