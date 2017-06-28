Montana, North Dakota set future series

(STATS) – North Dakota will be joining the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2020, but it won’t be done facing current Big Sky member Montana.

The two programs announced a home-and-home series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons on Wednesday. They will play in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Sept. 7, 2024 and in Missoula, Montana, on Sept. 13, 2025.

“We look forward to continuing to play Montana in the future,” UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. “Their program is one of the most highly respected in the FCS and we want to challenge our program by playing the top teams year in and year out.”

Montana owns a 14-8-1 all-time lead against North Dakota, with games also scheduled this year and next. Their series dates to their lone tie in 1915.